Unhappy campers

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

City of Greater Dandenong local laws officers have come under attack from “increasing levels of aggression” from homeless campers in Dandenong Park.

In a recent incident, an officer took refuge in a vehicle after fleeing from a male who rushed at her in the park.

The officer had been part of ongoing attempts to clear campers from the park and approached two campers who had returned over the weekend preceding Monday 28 September.

The male then allegedly punched the windows, kicked the vehicle and threw a bike at the car.

He was arrested and charged by police.

At least two other officers have been recently hospitalised in separate assaults.

According to an internal brief seen by Star Journal, the incident is seen by council officers as part of a trend of “increasing levels of aggression towards officers”.

The council had been getting “regular feedback” about anti-social behaviour and the setting up of tents and shelters, it stated.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the council had “no option” but to clear the park of camps – especially with extra State funding for housing homeless people in hotels during Covid-19.

“Some of them don’t want to go.

“We’re trying really hard to place these people in accommodation.”

Cr Matthew Kirwin said homelessness camps were a “regular” issue at the park.

“Rough sleepers seem to be moving around different parts of the park where there are picnic shelters and taking advantage of the lack of local laws officers on weekends.”

The extra Covid housing funds needed to continue, he said.

“And while it does continue it is important that we don’t allow rough sleeping in the picnic areas of our parks.

“Most rough sleepers are responding well to the opportunity of better accommodation but some aren’t – which is why we need greater assistance from the police to protect our local laws officers.”

Homelessness agency WAYSS chief executive Elizabeth Thomas said often the campers were “street homeless for years” with “entrenched” issues like drug addiction and mental illness.

“There are reasons people don’t access our services that are complex.”

Ms Thomas said WAYSS didn’t condone anti-social behaviour or taking over public spaces.

“It’s about a community working together as a partnership on what can be done to house those people.

“The community has to start by saying it’s not OK.

“It’s really important that when we talk about ending homelessness and addressing street homelessness, it’s not just about housing …

“It’s the wraparound services to ensure they don’t become homeless.

“Dealing with those people is beyond a law enforcement issue. Just moving people on doesn’t work.”

Council community services director Martin Fidler said there had been “one or two instances of people setting up a tent”.

“Greater Dandenong has the second highest levels of homelessness in Victoria and this is reflected through the high levels of overcrowding in the municipality.

“The issue has increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has further pushed vulnerable people into crisis, especially women and children experiencing family violence and those on low incomes.”

The council was lobbying state and federal governments for funding to increase social and affordable housing stock, including crisis and transitional accommodation, Mr Fidler said.

Council officers were often “first responders” to people experiencing homelessness, who were referred to support services.

“Council will continue to work hard to ensure that the officers have the appropriate levels of training and resources available to them.”

This included counselling services to help deal with the “often difficult scenarios” they attended.