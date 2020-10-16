Residents speak up in Cr void

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

As City of Casey sits out from this October’s council elections, there’s more urgent need for residents to find a voice, says a Doveton-based group leader.

Sean Balfour, the chair of Doveton Eumemmerring Township Association, agrees that the State Government’s sacking of Casey councillors was a necessary move to “clean up council” due to recent IBAC allegations.

The council is however in the hands of administrators, instead of elected councillors until 2024.

“DETA believes it is important that resident concerns are still voiced and are more committed than ever to advocating for and protecting the interests of the Doveton and Eumemmerring community.”

Those needs include a fair share of the rate dollar, and for transparency on how the residents’ rates are spent, Mr Balfour says.

“DETA want to ensure rates being paid by residents are being spent in our community, and not sacrificed for other growth areas.

“As the municipality continues to grow, it is important that the established communities of Doveton and Eumemmerring receive our fair share from Council and remain a priority.”

The group requests a meeting to discuss local concerns with Casey’s administrators, including the long-awaited upgrade of Doveton Pool in the Park.

Mr Balfour says he’d like to see the outdoor venue remain accessible and safe for families, including the addition of indoor learn-to-swim facilities for the cooler months.

“This important local facility has been an icon in the community and is in desperate need of a redevelopment after years of neglect.”

The group is also concerned of the scarcity of street parking and trees and the “loss of the family backyard” in Doveton due to “hyper-dense” development.

It’s led to the growing need for a dog park.

“Local residents need an enclosed space for dogs to exercise and socialise.

“Many surrounding communities have received these facilities when, given the densification, Doveton should have been prioritised.”

The long-neglected Lleyellyn Place shops in Eumemmerring also required a reactivation plan, Mr Balfour said.

“The precinct, located off Olive Road has the potential to be a central community hub for Eumemmerring.”

DETA is a volunteer community and resident group established in 2010.

It has advocated for projects such as Autumn Place community hub and street works, and upgrades and toilets at Linden Place.