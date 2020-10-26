Update: Honest Restaurant sticks to rules

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong restauranteur will no longer defy Chief Health Officer directions after an accelerated easing of restrictions was announced this afternoon (26 October).

Minid Patel had been prepared to wear a $9913 fine for opening dine-in tables at his Honest Restaurant in Lonsdale Street from 5pm tonight.

“I will not jeopardise the hard work of all Victorians and the sacrifice of all those who have lost a loved one.

“In the end it was the whole of Victoria that was suffering.

“I am going to have a good sleep tonight.”

Premier Daniel Andrews today announced that from Wednesday 28 October all restaurants, cafes and pubs could re-open for a limited number of dine-in customers as part of Step 3 of easing restrictions.

Remaining retail and beauty services will reopen. The 25-kilometre limit remains.

The new steps came after Victoria recorded its first day of zero new Covid infections since 9 June.

“As we take these steady steps towards reopening, the message remains the same: please, stay safe,” Mr Andrews said.

“And if you have symptoms, you must get tested.”

Honest Restaurant will be able to host up to 20 patrons at a time from 5pm on 28 October. A fortnight later it can serve up to 40 diners in a sitting.