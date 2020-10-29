Election 2020: O’Reilly likely winner

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Sean O’Reilly has likely been returned as a Greater Dandenong councillor after securing a majority of votes in Springvale North Ward.

With 469 votes remaining to be counted, Mr O’Reilly has a 554 vote lead over independent candidate Angela Holl.

The ALP-member and ex-mayor has about 52 per cent of the vote.

Ms Holl received 42 per cent and ALP member Ricardo Buensucesco six per cent.

“After receiving a majority of votes and with a small number of votes left to be counted, it appears I am now a certainty to be elected to Springvale North Ward,” Mr O’Reilly said.

“I congratulate my competitors on running clean and issues-based campaigns. I congratulate and acknowledge Angela Holl on the strong support she has received.

“I’ll be contacting candidates Angela and Ricardo to discuss what issues we can work on together for the betterment of our community.”

Mr O’Reilly’s first priorities as a returned councillor would be how to best support the “return to a Covid normal” and “identifying segments of the community that are particularly in need of council support”.

He didn’t intend to run for mayor “at this stage”.

Likely returned councillor and ALP member Jim Memeti has declared his interest in the mayoralty in 2020-’21.

Three other ALP-member candidates Lana Formoso, Richard Lim and Sophie Tan also look likely electees.

Cleeland, Dandenong North, Keysborough and Yarraman wards are too close to call.

Counting in Keysborough South and Springvale South wards will start today (29 October).