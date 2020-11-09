White Ribbon walkers tied together

-

Greater Dandenong’s annual Walk Against Family Violence goes virtual on White Ribbon Day on Friday 20 November.

People are being urged to get involved by sharing photos of themselves walking in their neighbourhoods on the day.

This year would have been Greater Dandenong City Council’s eighth Walk Against Family Violence.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event will not go ahead in its traditional format in 2020.

Chief Executive John Bennie said this year has meant we have all needed to do things differently, and White Ribbon Day was no exception.

“Family violence is a significant issue here in Greater Dandenong and is one that affects people right across Australia.

“While we can’t walk together this year, we are encouraging everyone to virtually walk with us, in a Covid Safe way, and stand together to say no to family violence.”

On White Ribbon day, Friday 20 November, Council staff will be walking in their own neighbourhoods and sharing photos to show their support.

“We encourage everyone in the community to join us on the day, by walking at a time convenient for you and sharing a photo with us.

“If you have a Walk Against Family Violence T-shirt from previous events, we encourage you to wear this to show your support.”

“By participating in the virtual walk, we can show that our community stands united in opposing violence against women and children, and in supporting those who have experienced such violence.”

Participants can share their images by tagging Greater Dandenong City Council on Facebook and Instagram and using the hashtag #walkwithus.

They are advised to adhere to social distancing and mask requirements when leaving home.

For more information on family violence, visit www.greaterdandenong.com/family-violence