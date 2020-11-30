Lighting the way around Australia

By Gabriella Payne

Melbourne’s tough lockdown restrictions saw many people turn to the comfort of their couches during winter, but staff, students and families at Lighthouse Christian College Keysborough had bigger plans in mind.

Over the past few months, the school community have worked together to trek their way around Australia, collectively completing the 14,000 kilometre journey from the comfort of home.

The ‘Lighthouse Goes Around Australia’ initiative was an idea sparked by the PE department and the whole school events coordinator, Aniela Lamott, in a bid to promote physical health and wellbeing during lockdown.

Miss Lamott said that the event was a huge success, with students, families and staff banding together and completing the mammoth task on Wednesday 25 November, where those involved celebrated the finale by making their way through an inflatable arch on the Lighthouse Cricket Ground.

“It was such a great way to come together and just really encourage each other through the year,” Miss Lamott said.

Students of all ages, staff and entire families participated in the event by either walking, running, cycling or swimming (once restrictions lifted) their way to the finish line.

“The finale was spectacular,” Miss Lamott said.

“Because of restrictions we couldn’t have everyone there, but the ones who participated were representing all those that contributed.”

The initiative began on Tuesday 18 August, as Melbourne was grappling with the second Covid-19 lockdown and students were conducting remote learning.

The virtual community event took just over three months to complete.

Miss Lamott said that the college is “very big on building health and wellbeing” among students, staff and families and this event was able to promote this message, whilst also continuing a sense of community spirit throughout this difficult year.

“We didn’t want to make it a competition, because every contribution added value to the team, whether it was one kilometre, five kilometres or 100 kilometres, with our principal, Avril Howard contributing over 100 kilometres to the activity,” she said.

Now that restrictions have eased in Melbourne, Miss Lamott said it was “wonderful” to see students, families and staff come together on Wednesday on the school oval to celebrate their combined achievement – from a safe social distance of course.

Parents and staff cheered on as excited students ranging from prep to secondary age walked, ran or cycled through the finale arch, celebrating their 14,000 kilometre journey.

Along the way, a variety of awards were given out to keep motivation levels high, including a ‘staff consistency’ award, ‘collective family entry’ award and a ‘most creative cyclist’ award, after a staff member tracked their route on the fitness app Strava, riding in the shape of an animal.

Miss Lamott said that along their virtual journey, the team celebrated reaching fun milestones such as different destinations around Australia.

“Our school community is just amazing and commendations to our PE department for this community activity,” Miss Lamott said.

The event allowed Lighthouse Christian College to stay connected to “the special community atmosphere” during lockdown and Miss Lamott said that everyone was excited to do it all again next year.