Driver swerves into charges

By Danielle Kutchel

A suspended driver is expected to be charged on summons after being caught by police in Clayton.

At about 1am on Tuesday 5 January, police responding to an incident in Clayton observed a red Mazda 3 travelling north on Princess Highway that was allegedly swerving along the road.

Officers intercepted the vehicle and the driver, a 23-year-old Clayton South man, returned an alleged evidentiary breath test of .110.

The man was also a suspended driver and is expected to be charged on summons with drive driving and driving whilst suspended.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $950.