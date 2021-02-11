Skills harvested in big build

-

Emerson School senior students got their hands dirty in creating a space for a new seasonal garden.

At the school’s Heatherton Road campus, horticulture, building and construction, and automotive classes first made a driveway and path to deliver soils, mulches and building materials.

They constructed four large loading bays with retaining walls and laid slab floors, and then made garden beds to plant seasonal crops.

The automotive team also welded together steel archways to support climbing plants.

“The project called on students’ understanding of measurements, OH&S and team building, as well as being mapped into their VCAL studies,” an Emerson spokesperson said.