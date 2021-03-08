Man charged with hitrun

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 33-year-old Hallam man has been charged after a pedestrian was critically injured in an alleged hit-run crash in Dandenong on Thursday 4 March.

The man was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash, failing to render assistance and being a prohibited person possessing an imitation pistol.

The charges relate to a crash allegedly involving an SUV towing a covered box trailer striking a pedestrian on Clow Street about 2.15pm, police say.

A 24-year-old Dandenong man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Hallam man was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 March.

Any information or dash cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au