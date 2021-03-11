Burnout crash injures two

-

A learner driver has allegedly crashed into another car while performing a burnout on Dandenong Bypass early on 11 March.

Two people were injured after the 23-year-old Cranbourne man’s white Holden Commodore station wagon rear-ended a white Mazda sedan, police say.

A passenger in the Commodore and the driver of the Mazda were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Commodore driver is expected to be charged with a series of charges including being an unaccompanied learner driver, careless driving and failing to have proper control of a motor vehicle.

His vehicle was unregistered at the time.

The crash was discovered by Dandenong Frontline Tactical Unit and Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers about 12.45am.

They were targeting hoon drivers in Dandenong South at the time.