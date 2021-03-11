Man killed on Monash Fwy

-

A man has died after a series of collisions on the Monash Freeway in Endeavour Hills.

Police say his car was involved in a crash with a truck in the outbound lanes between Heatherton Road and South Gippsland Freeway about 4pm.

Moments earlier, his car had been involved in a minor crash with another vehicle.

The man, who was yet to be identified, died at the scene.

The drivers of the second car and truck were uninjured.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au