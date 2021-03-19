Charity rides worth the pain

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 240-kilometre charity bike ride across Lorne’s undulating terrain was worth the pain, says Paul Atkinson.

Still feeling the rigours of Ride for Sick Kids, Mr Atkinson from Narre Warren joined 40 other riders in trying to raise $150,000 on 13-15 March.

Mr Atkinson, who works at Dandenong South bakery Aryzta, has been involved since the start of Ride for Sick Kids 11 years ago.

In that time, he has helped raise more than $2 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The amount is equivalent to 15,000 nights of accommodation for families staying at Ronald McDonald House while their seriously ill children are in hospital.

“It’s a fantastic service for parents so they can be near their kids in a stressful time,” Mr Atkinson said.

“We’ve known people who have used the house, including some who are on the ride. It verifies what you’re doing.

“A lot of us are so fortunate that our children don’t have issues. But that’s not always the case unfortunately.”

Individually, Mr Atkinson is aiming to raise $8000 this year. As of 19 March, he’d exceeded $6000 – the top fundraiser for 2021.

Being not a regular rider, Mr Atkinson trained up for the gruelling event in the weeks ahead.

The pack of 40 riders ranged from “pro-types” to “novices”. But the aim was for “everyone to get through”.

“We support each other through the whole ride. Those hills take it out of you but there’s beautiful scenery.”

Even still, Mr Atkinson’s legs and bottom were feeling the effects.

“I think I’ll get a new, more comfortable seat for the next one.”

A virtual version of the ride is continuing ‘online’ – in which riders can choose to ride between 50 and 200 kilometres.

It ends on 23 March.

To take part or donate, go to www.rideforsickkids.com.au

To support Mr Atkinson go to fundraise.rmhc.org.au/fundraisers/paulatkinson/ride-for-sick-kids-vic