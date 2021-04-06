Pair wanted over violent home invasion

-

A man has been seriously injured in his Dandenong share house by two alleged home invaders.

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives say two males knocked on the home’s window in Ann Street about 1.30am on 13 March.

The 49-year-old victim opened the front door for the males and went back to his room.

The males followed him and closed the door behind them.

After a brief conversation, the victim was struck to the head with a glass bottle and fell to the ground.

The intruders assaulted the victim on the ground before being disturbed by a housemate who heard screaming.

The pair stole the victim’s wallet and fled, later using the stolen credit cards for online transactions.

The victim suffered significant bruising and swelling to his upper body, cuts to his face and a concussion.

Police released CCTV and images of two males they believe can assist their enquiries.

The first man is described as African appearance, thin build, 18-25 years old and wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

The second man is described as Islander appearance, solid build, short wavy hair and a short-trimmed beard, a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm and tattoos on his left forearm.

He was wearing a black Adidas jumper, red baseball cap, red T-shirt and black Kike slide sandals.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au