Women fast-track for Jayco jobs

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An innovative training program at Hallam Senior College aims to get more women working at manufacturers such as Dandenong South caravan-maker Jayco.

Starting in December 2020, the one-week pre-employment course in partnership with AMES and MAX Employment trained 20 job-seekers of all genders.

The trainees are taught skills such as using power tools, workplace safety, employer expectations, teamwork and problem-solving.

Several of them landed jobs at Jayco as a result.

In the second half of 2021, the program focuses on female jobseekers.

Hallam Senior College partnerships manager Keith Pimblett says the college pathway helped to “level the playing field”, with women often finding it hard to get their foot in the door.

“Jayco is looking to employ large numbers of local people. And it’s exactly right that they want to address a (gender) imbalance in the workforce.

“Women have a lot to contribute in manufacturing, with their attention-to-detail and an emphasis on quality.”

Jayco recently announced 200 new jobs, propelled by a boom in caravanning in Australia.

It is still advertising for full- and part-time workers from entry-level to high-skill roles. Among the required roles are welders, cabinet makers, process workers, machine operators and on-line production.

Jayco HR general manager Donna Paxton said Jayco was keen for more women to join its workforce of more than 1000 “women and men of all backgrounds”.

The company offered jobs that would particularly suit working mums, she said.

“Our culture is based on strong family values.

“There are several part time roles based around school hours and we offer flexibility for return to work mums as well valued and encouraged workplace diversity.”

Meanwhile, Hallam College was looking to expand the program into further workplaces.

“It’s making great inroads,” Mr Pimblett said.

“(The trainees) have been really motivated, really keen to develop their skills and get into long-term employment.

“We’d like everyone who comes on the program gets a job in the local area.”