Impatient wait for vaccine

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid-19 vaccine bookings have rebounded despite widespread publicity of blood clotting side-effects, a Keysborough clinic has reported.

As of 10 May, there have been 11 Australian cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia linked to the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The innoculation is still considered low-risk, particularly for over-50’s and considering 1.4 million doses have been injected.

Keys Medical Centre in Keysborough reported vaccine recipients plummeted to a handful a day after news of the first clotting cases in Australia.

Clinic manager Riekie Jooste said numbers have restored to a “fully booked” 100 a week since over-50s became eligible.

Out of about 400 patients, two have reported mild complications such as joint aches.

“With anything there could be a side-effect. There’s patients that have had side-effects from the Pfizer vaccine in America.

“This is a trial for every person.”

The clinic is among few in Greater Dandenong that is booking in patients from other GP clinics.

Ms Jooste says the challenge now is to spread the workload across more clinics. Particularly from 17 May, when the program opens up to all over-50’s.

“Our question is are all the other medical centres going to provide the vaccine?

“South East Melbourne Primary Health Network still don’t know.”

From the start, the Keys clinic’s staff have faced fierce abuse especially from walk-up visitors expecting a vaccination without booking.

“Sometimes I ask is it worth doing other medical centres’ patients when they come and cause a lot of trouble.

“They don’t realise we’re not a mass vaccination centre. They can’t just walk in.

“We run at a big loss from doing this, but patients come first. We make sure they have a chance to talk to the doctors about side-effects.”

The vaccine roll-out could well become an annual event, updating for new strains like the flu shot, Ms Jooste says.

“No one knows when it will stop. This could be a thing that stays with us.”

Meanwhile, Dandenong Hospital is also providing pre-booked vaccinations for groups 1A and 1B.

Monash Health recently opened a mass vaccination centre at Cranbourne Turf Club.

“We’ve seen high demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine at our Cranbourne high-volume vaccination centre,” a spokesperson said.

“Walk ins are welcome at this location, but we encourage everyone to book their vaccine appointment by calling 1800 675 398.”

About 85 per cent of Monash Health’s Phase 1A healthcare workers had received their first of two vaccine doses.

Details on Covid-19 vaccination at health.gov.au