A man has been arrested near a suspicious house fire in Noble Park.

Emergency services attended the fully-engulfed Noble Street property about 1.25am on Tuesday 22 June.

No one was inside the premises at the time.

Dandenong police arrested a 34-year-old man allegedly hiding in a neighbouring street.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au