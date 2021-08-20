Crossing under investigation

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Pedestrians say they’ve waited too long for a safe crossing point at a busy intersection in central Springvale.

Greater Dandenong Council is investigating a possible zebra crossing or traffic signal to help them cross the west side of the roundabout at Balmoral and Buckingham avenues in the heart of Springvale’s business district.

However, Springvale resident Ravuth Holl says there seems to be no timeline for what should be a “quick and easy” project.

Five years ago, he and 70 residents petitioned Greater Dandenong Council to no avail for a zebra crossing at the intersection.

Mr Holl says there was widespread confusion between drivers and pedestrians over who gives way.

Pedestrians had to wait for a gap between the streams of cars flowing past. But some took the risk of striding in front of approaching vehicles.

He was aware of two collisions involving pedestrians, including an elderly woman who was hospitalized after being struck by a car.

“There’s hundreds of people walking everywhere here – children, old people and cars don’t stop for them.

“There’s plenty of room for a (zebra) crossing. It’s not too costly and it’s the right time to do it – while it’s quiet during Covid.”

Cr Richard Lim, whose pharmacy overlooks the roundabout, raised the matter at a July council meeting.

Greater Dandenong engineering director Paul Kearsley responded on 5 August that engineers would present several solutions ahead of future annual budgets.

A zebra crossing at the roundabout was likely to significantly increase congestion, he said.

He said shifting a crossing “slightly back” from the roundabout to allow a car to ‘prop’ between the roundabout and crossing would be “better for congestion”.

However it would require “utility and pole relocation”.

Mr Kearsley said traffic signals may be the “best long-term solution for pedestrians” but involves much higher cost.

He rated the road safety risk as “low” due to low traffic speeds.

“If alterations were to be implemented a budget bid will be required to achieve the best outcome at this location.”