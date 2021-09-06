Closed due to ’shortcomings’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Department of Health officials took a “risk-based, proportionate” response by not recently shutting down a Meals on Wheels supplier linked to a man’s listeria-related death, an inquiry was told.

It is in contrast to the forced closure of I Cook Foods after the death of a hospital patient in early 2019.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Angie Bone said in the recent case, the supplier’s samples had a “very different listeria profile” to the patient’s.

“That means there was another source.”

The company’s “minor shortcomings” were “nothing like I Cook Foods”, she said.

ICF director Ian Cook had raised the “double standard” at the inquiry on 25 August.

The business was recently contacted by the council’s environmental health officer and said the case was closed with no further action, Mr Cook said.

“Good people who were directly involved… reached out to me and shared this evidence because they saw the lies being told about I Cook Foods and they couldn’t stand it.”

“Now the business did actually provide a meal to the elderly man that contained listeria mono.

“My business has never contributed to the death of anyone.”