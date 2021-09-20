Hospital tier 1 Covid site

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong Hospital’s emergency waiting room has been listed as a Tier 1 Covid exposure site, as active cases steeply rise.

Members of the public in the waiting room on Friday 17 September 9.51pm-11.43pm are required to get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days.

The waiting room is also Tier 2 for 1.48am-2.10am on the same day. Visitors at that time are required to get tested and isolate until a negative result is confirmed.

Sims and Finn Chiropractic at 52 Stud Road Dandenong is also Tier 2 during 4.45pm-5.30pm on Monday 13 September.

Active Covid cases have surged in recent days in Greater Dandenong (63 as of 19 September) and Casey 106).

Postcode hotspots include Dandenong (43 active cases), Cranbourne (37), Narre Warren (15), Keysborough (13), Hampton Park (11), Endeavour Hills (9), Hallam (9) and Springvale (7).

Pop-up vaccine clinics have been installed at Palm Plaza Dandenong and a mosque in Hallam in a bid to boost the region’s lagging vaccine rates.