Family pain remains 30 years on

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

It was just a few weeks after Sean Millane won the 1991 VFA premiership with Dandenong.

It should have been the best time of his life, he says.

But life changed terribly for him and his family when his brother and Collingwood premiership player Darren Millane tragically died in an alcohol-fuelled crash.

In the early hours of 7 October 1991, Darren’s car collided with a B-double truck at a St Kilda intersection. He died at the scene.

In an enormous outpouring, up to 10,000 mourners flocked to Darren’s funeral at Dandenong Town Hall. The crowds overflowed across Lonsdale Street.

For the family, that time of year is forever a hard time, Mr Millane says.

“It’s something you never get over. You have to learn to live with it.”

On the 30th anniversary, Mr Millane joined Victoria Police to launch Operation Scoreboard in a bid to reduce drink-driving and road fatalities over the AFL Grand Final weekend.

He urged people to heed the drink-drive warnings and do “the right thing”.

“It’s a ripple effect. It’s unfortunate that we can’t take those decisions back.

“When you get in that situation, don’t think about yourself.

“Think about your family and friends because it’s not about just you anymore – it’s that lasting legacy.”

Retired Victoria Police Sergeant Harry Van Rossum attended the crash scene 30 years ago. He still can’t help remembering the crash when he passes the intersection.

“It’s the type of incident that remains with me forever.”

For police, the “worst job of all” was “going to someone’s house and telling them a loved one’s passed away”.

“The message is if you’re going to have a drink, don’t drive. It’s as simple as that.

“The trauma it causes for the community is great. It effects everybody.”

As is the case this year, Melbourne was in Covid lockdown during last year’s AFL Grand Final long weekend.

But still more than 110 drivers were detected for drink- and drug driving over that period in 2020. Five Victorians died on the road.

Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said Operation Scoreboard would be targeting speeding, distracted and impaired drivers.

“I implore drivers to make good choices.

“Don’t let this be a day your loved ones remember for all the wrong reasons.”

The statewide Operation Scoreboard runs from Thursday 23 September-Sunday 26 September.

It will involve general duties police, State Highway Patrol, Heavy Vehicle Unit, Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section and Public Order Response Team.