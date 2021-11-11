Mayor converts metal to SES cash

Greater Dandenong’s outgoing mayor Angela Long has ‘scrapped’ together a parting gift to Greater Dandenong’s SES unit.

On 10 November, Cr Long and husband Barry donated $600 raised from scrap aluminium cans, car parts and tubing.

The metal had been collected at home as well as other donors to the cause, Cr Long said.

“This saved nearly half a ton of scrap from going to land fill.

“I was also able to sell some plants that l had propagated which is included in the $600.”

Cr Long has collected scrap aluminium for more than 30 years.

“When we belonged to a masonic group The Custodians for over 28 years, the money that was raised though scrap aluminium and social events went to a lot of different organisations such as tutoring for children that were falling behind in their schooling.”

Previously, the Longs raised a $620 donation to the SES unit at their 50th wedding anniversary.

“We had a barbecue in our back yard and on the invitations that we sent out it was stated that we would like all our guests to make a donation to the SES instead of buying us a gift.”

Over time, Cr Long has secured donations from “different organisations” to the SES unit.

A family friend once donated $1500 to replace a training light on two SES trucks.

“They sometimes have their equipment stolen while they are doing their job which is a very low act and can be expensive to replace.

“I urge every-one, if you are able, to donate to the SES as most of the workers are volunteers and they do fantastic work.”