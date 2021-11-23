Best in business revealed

Finalists have been revealed for Greater Dandenong’s premier business awards next month.

The Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards 2021 recognise outstanding business and student achievements in the region.

In the small business category, the finalists are Snap Printing, TBS Air & Energy and The Footcare Clinic.

ABU Engineering, KLM Spatial, Micro Precision Plastics, Polyfor and Snap Dandenong South have been nominated for the innovation and sustainability award.

Dandenong Club, KLM Spatial, Polyflor, Sandown Greyhound Racing Club, Stucchi Australia and The Footcare Clinic will be vying for the corporate social responsibility award.

In the hospitality and tourism category, the nominees are Classic Grillz, Dandenong Club and Sandown Greyhound Racing Club.

Classic Grillz and TBS Air & Energy are also finalists for new business of the year.

ABU Engineering, Micro Precision Plastics and Stucchi Australia are nominated for the manufacturing and construction award.

For the youth enterprise award, the finalists are Geraldine Bilston, Natalie D’Rozario, Kurt Hoareau and Samantha Krause.

Ms Bilston is studying her Graduate Certificate in Family Violence at Chisholm Institute. She also volunteers to support victim survivors and sits on the Victim Survivors Advisory Board for Family Safety Victoria.

Ms D’Rozario is studying for an Engineering Technology degree at Chisholm. She has been a strong students’ advocate as vice-president of the program’s student committee.

Mr Hoareau is studying a Certificate III in Engineering Fabrication Trade. He is an adult apprentice, offering himself as a mentor for his peers.

Ms Krause has worked at Peninsula Health whilst studying a Bachelor of Community Services. She’s also an active volunteer such as at Community Support Frankston for Homelessness Week.

All nominated businesses are eligible for the overall business of the year award 2021.

The winners will be revealed at a presentation dinner at Palmyra Hall, Dandenong on Thursday 2 December.

The awards’ sponsors are Ashfords, Chisholm Institute, City of Greater Dandenong, Hilton Manufacturing, Macpherson Kelley, NAB, SEMMA and Star News Group.