A passer-by has been charged after allegedly wielding weapons and abusing police during a property raid in Noble Park.

DRU police say the 39-year-old man stopped his car and abused them during the raid.

He later returned on foot, allegedly with a knife and a screwdriver in hand.

The man, though dropping his weapons, resisted arrest, police say.

He was charged with assaulting police, resisting police and weapons offences.

He was bailed to appear at court at a later date.