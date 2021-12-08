Teen arrested following robbery

Three teenagers have been arrested following a series of robberies around public transport hubs in Casey.

The most recent incident occurred at Lynbrook Railway Station around 8pm last night where it is alleged the boys demanded the victims mobile phone, jacket and bag whilst on a replacement bus from Cranbourne.

They followed him as he got off the bus and attempted to steal his possessions.

The victim managed to fight the youths off and escape.

He was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

The three offenders were observed by Protective Services Officers at Cranbourne Railway Station a short time later, where they were arrested and conveyed to Narre Warren Police Station for interview.

They were charged with a range of offences including assault, attempted armed robbery, robbery, possesses ammunition, possess controlled weapon and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

A 15-year-old Point Cook boy and a 16-year-old Dandenong boy were remanded in custody to appear at a Children’s Court while a 15-year-old Cranbourne North boy was charged and bailed.