Plaza vax on pace

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

About 8500 Covid booster shots have been delivered at the Dandenong Plaza pop-up vaccination clinic in its first three weeks.

The Monash Health walk-in clinic relocated on 7 January, replacing the popular Palm Plaza marquee which closed in hot weather.

As of 31 January, more than 10,000 Covid vaccines were administered at the Dandenong Plaza hub, including 8515 third doses and 1315 first doses for children aged 5-11.

Its rate matches the 31,000 doses in three months at the Palm Plaza clinic from September-December 2021.

People are eligible for a third dose if they are 16 or older, and had their second dose at least three months ago.

“A third dose is strongly recommended, as it helps prevent waning immunity (loss of protection) against Covid-19,” a Monash Health spokesperson said.

The booster shot also increases protection against severe disease and dying from Covid, he said.

“If you had Covid-19, you are still strongly encouraged to have your third dose as soon as you recover and are eligible.”

“With many more people now eligible to receive their third dose and children aged 5 to 11 now eligible, we look forward to welcoming thousands of more walk-ins over the coming weeks.”

Greater Dandenong customer service executive manager Kylie Sprague told a 24 January council meeting that the new location was “perfect for people”.

“What a wonderful location it is because it has air-conditioning, plenty of parking and the cafe right outside.”

The clinic at level 3 in Dandenong Plaza is a walk-in service, requiring no bookings. Interpreter services are available.