Booster shots need boost

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s Covid vaccine booster rate for adults is lagging up to 20 per cent behind other parts of Melbourne.

The council area has the sixth lowest rate (36.9 per cent) ahead of just Hume, Whittlesea, Brimbank, Melbourne, Melton, according to state health department data on 8 February.

Less than 30 per cent of the eligible population in the Dandenong postcode area has had a third dose.

Noble Park and Springvale are less than 35 per cent, and Springvale South less than 45 per cent.

In neighbouring Casey, 40 per cent of adults have had booster shots.

Doveton and Hallam (both less than 30 per cent), and Endeavour Hills (less than 35 per cent) are among the lowest take-ups.

The highest metro booster rates are in Bayside (58.8 per cent), Banyule (55) and Boorondara (55.2) council areas

Similarly in 2021, Greater Dandenong lagged on first and second shots.

After a sustained public campaign including walk-up clinics, its ‘double vaccinated’ rate stands at 92.6 per cent.

It comes after Covid’s Omicron variant has swept through Greater Dandenong.

In early-mid January, new Covid cases peaked at 878 a day in Greater Dandenong and nearly 5000 a week. There are about 1200 active cases, as of 9 February.

“A third dose is strongly recommended, as it helps prevent waning immunity (loss of protection) against Covid-19,” a Monash Health spokesperson recently told Star News.

The booster shot also increases protection against severe disease and dying from Covid, he said.

“If you had Covid-19, you are still strongly encouraged to have your third dose as soon as you recover and are eligible.

“With many more people now eligible to receive their third dose and children aged 5 to 11 now eligible, we look forward to welcoming thousands of more walk-ins over the coming weeks.”

A Department of Health spokesperson said calls and texts were being made to remind “thousands of eligible Victorians every week” that their third dose was due.

This included “geo-targeted SMS for parts of the state where we know third dose coverage is lower”.

The SMS advises them of the nearest vaccination centre accepting walk-in appointments over the weekend.

“We’re also working closely with trusted community leaders and local health services to ensure everyone eligible for a third dose knows where and how to get one.”

About 8500 Covid booster shots have been delivered at the Dandenong Plaza pop-up vaccination clinic in its first three weeks, according to Monash Health.

The Monash Health walk-in clinic relocated on 7 January, replacing the popular Palm Plaza marquee which closed in hot weather.

As of 31 January, more than 10,000 Covid vaccines were administered at the Dandenong Plaza hub, including 8515 third doses and 1315 first doses for children aged 5-11.

Its rate matches the 31,000 doses in three months at the Palm Plaza clinic from September-December 2021.

People are eligible for a third dose if they are 16 or older, and had their second dose at least three months ago.

Walk in vaccinations are available for people 5 years and over at Monash Health clinics such as Dandenong Plaza and Sandown.

Vaccine appointments are also available at GPs, pharmacies and state and Commonwealth vaccination centres.