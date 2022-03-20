Unite the community

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Residents told Star Journal that Dandenong was in “desperate need” for an informal meeting space.

Here are some of their reasons:

“There’s great people all over Dandenong. They say they don’t go out because they get this idea that it isn’t safe,” Silvia Mastrogiovanni.

“How much safer would it be if all the good people got out and about?”

Ms Mastrogiovanni, who is also spokesperson for Dandenong Community Association, says she’d use the hub to meet and also for “time out for myself”.

“I’d use it as a place to do something for myself, some sort of recreational activity to bring me out of the house.

“Dandenong is missing that.”

Tina Congues would arrange her kids to meet their friends and have parties at the hub, as well as meet with her own friends there.

She said it should make a pleasant alternative to meeting at a food court.

“You want to meet somewhere nice, somewhere informal.”

The suburb, which was forecast to grow rapidly over the next decade, needed a “focal point”.

“We don’t have anything like that in Dandenong. We’re all segregated – this side of Lonsdale Street versus the other side of Lonsdale Street.

“Being central, it would be close to everybody.

“A lot of people are in apartments now. I’d encourage them to utilise it and meet people, use the café, use its lovely garden and park.”

Valerie Roperti said it would be a place to “unite and meet as a community, share our thoughts and talk things over.”

Earle, a grandfather, says his sons and their children would use the hub.

“We have nowhere to go to meet people and discuss things. Not just for us, but our children and grandchildren.

“We been waiting too long for this.”