Charity golf day produces winners all round

By Marcus Uhe

The Rotary Club of Cranbourne has raised in excess of $30,000 through their annual charity golf day on Wednesday 16 March.

The 55th annual golf day was held at the Settlers Run Golf and Country Club on Wednesday 16 March, with the funds to be divided evenly among three local charities – Community Information and Support Cranbourne (CISC), the Aiding Casey Education (ACE) Foundation and Disaster Aid Australis, a project of the Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills that provides sustainable humanitarian aid for people affected by natural disasters.

The event has raised more than $570,000 for charity groups over the years since its first edition in 1967.

“It was fantastic,” Golf Committee Chair at the Rotary Club of Cranbourne Peter Sorensen, said. “Everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

102 players took the course under Ambrose rules, which was preceded by an early BBQ lunch before a shotgun tee-off and a sit-down dinner upon completion.

Under Ambrose rules, each group of players forms a team. Each player in the group plays a stroke as normal, and the location of the best ball is used for the next stroke.

One score is recorded on each hole, which will be the sum of the best shots used on the hole.

“It helps everybody; it doesn’t matter if you’re a mud golfer,” Mr Sorensen explained.

“It’s very social and people seem to be enjoying that format rather than the traditional golf.”

Joining the Rotary members on course for the day was Rainer Stefani representing building group and Rotary club sponsor, Oak Living.

Rainer suffers from Down Syndrome and was invited to play by Oak Living, with Down Syndrome Victoria being their Charity Partner.

His drive landing on the green on the final par three “brought the house down”, said Down Syndrome Victoria Chief Executive Daniel Payne, who was grateful for the opportunity to take-part on Wednesday.

Mr Sorensen expressed his gratitude to the numerous sponsors of the event who contributed financially and donated prizes for the winners.

Congratulations are in order for the team of Greg Noonan, Gavin Bindley, David Keysers and Andrew Rose, who shot a net score of 55.