Little India outcry

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong residents’ group has attacked the “poor” public consultation over the high-scale $600 million transformation of Little India in Dandenong.

Last month, developer Capital Alliance, partnering with the State Government’s Development Victoria, released its 15-year draft masterplan for a new retail laneway, hotel, office and apartment towers in the Foster Street precinct.

Within six days of its release, an online public information session, a session with traders and two face-to-face sessions were staged.

Notice was given in a press ad in Dandenong Star Journal two days before the online session, with a press embargo imposed until a few hours before.

A website for public submissions had been reportedly “glitching”.

Dandenong Community Association spokesperson Silvia Mastrogiovanni said “many residents are only now learning that the consultation has already ended”.

A small number of households abutting central Dandenong were letterboxed only days before the first session, and the online feedback form did not work, she said.

The draft masterplan was “little more than a sales brochure that leaves so many questions unanswered”.

The DCA’s concerns included the parking and traffic impacts of the dense development.

“Dandenong deserves not just any development but one that makes Dandenong a genuinely better place to live,” Ms Mastrogiovanni said.

“Revitalising Central Dandenong needs to be finally a project undertaken with the Dandenong community, not imposed on the Dandenong community like it has for the last 15 years.”

City of Greater Dandenong acting major projects director Craig Cinquegrana told a council meeting on 28 March that the council was “aware the initial face-to-face consultation was limited”.

“Council is currently in discussion with Capital Alliance on this matter and will be able to provide further updates on the planning process as the timelines become available.”

The council as “only one of the stakeholders” had yet to decide whether it will make a submission on the draft masterplan.

The council would not run a simultaneous consultation process for a project on State land, Mr Cinquegrana said.

“This is not a Council led project.”

Mr Cinquegrana said the council had been advocating on behalf of local traders on the impact of works.

According to Capital Alliance, notice for the information sessions was given a fortnight in advance through flyers and local newspaper ads.

Emails to local traders were also distributed ahead of the sessions.

In a statement, Capital Alliance stated the draft masterplan had been “well received”, overall feedback “generally positive”.

“Many of the community members were supportive and excited to see change.”

It had “taken on board” concerns from Little India traders about disruptions during construction and the transition to the new precinct.

“We will work with Development Victoria to continue to communicate with traders.”

Capital Alliance stated there were currently no glitches on the website.

The project is touted to create more than 2600 jobs during construction and 5000 ongoing.

Construction is expected to start in 2023 subject to government approvals.

The redevelopment will occur at seven stages around Foster Street, bounded by Settlers Square, Dandenong train station, Halpin Way, Thomas Street and Cheltenham Road.

The first stage also includes a supermarket, food market hall and apartment building, with Little India retailers relocated to a new laneway between Halpin Way and Foster Street.

The project includes at least 470 new dwellings, as well as a 29-storey hotel and conference centre, 29-storey office tower and an outdoor plaza on the corner of Foster Street and Cheltenham Road.

An urban brewery entertainment district and supermarket will be the last stage constructed from 2038.

A community centre near Settlers Square, and a school at the corner of Mason and Foster Street will also be built.

Public comments and questions on the draft masterplan can be submitted on its dedicated website rcd.capitalalliancegroup.com

The website will also include ongoing updates, including the finalisation of the masterplan and construction dates.