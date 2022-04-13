‘Terrifying’ domestic brute jailed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong South carpenter who brutally injured his former partner in a terrifying series of assaults has been jailed for up to four-and-a-half years.

Daniel Gentile, 32, pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court to intentionally causing serious injuries, threats to kill and persistently contravening a family violence intervention order.

Judge Paul Lacava in sentencing on 7 April described Gentile’s conduct as “very serious”, “violent”, “prolonged” and for a time “unrelenting”.

It was part explained by Gentile’s drug addicted state but no excuse, Judge Lacava said.

On 30 March 2021, a jealous Gentile “exploded in red hot rage” over messages and images found on his partner’s phone.

Twice he unleashed a barrage of punches to her head, face and arms, telling her she was going to die. On the third occasion he kicked her to the face, breaking her cheek and dislocating her eye.

His partner fell unconscious. As she awoke, Gentile shot video of the “terrified” partner as he laughed, abused her and told her to beg for help.

The next day, she reported to a police station. She was taken by ambulance to Casey Hospital.

Post-surgery, she still suffered double-vision and an altered sensation below her eye.

“You obviously subjected her to a brutal facial bashing,” Judge Lacava said.

“You inflicted physical and doubtless long-lasting psychological harm by what you did.”

Three years earlier, she had ended the relationship and sought an intervention order against her controlling, abusive partner.

She moved out of their warehouse in Dandenong South, where they regularly used meth and their relationship disintegrated.

There were “numerous” contraventions of the partner’s family violence intervention order, including repeatedly sending her abusive messages via social media, Judge Lacava noted.

In a display of “victim-blaming” and “no remorse”, Gentile denied his wrong-doing to police and claimed the victim sent them to herself.

“I don’t know. She’s just a f***ing c***,” he told police.

“You have no idea of the s*** this girl is capable of, mate. You really have no idea.”

Gentile was on bail and a community corrections order at the time.

Since being remanded in custody, the long-time drug addict has been abstinent and expressed remorse.

His “guarded” prospects of rehabilitation depended on remaining drug-free when released from jail, Judge Lacava said.

Gentile was sentenced as a serious violent offender.

He will be eligible for parole after serving three years – which included 363 days in pre-sentence custody.