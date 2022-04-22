Noble Park pays respects

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Noble Park RSL ran a respectful and successful Anzac Day service on Thursday 21 April.

There was a heavy police presence as returned servicemen and RSL members marched down Mons Parade to the site of the service at War Memorial Reserve.

The RSL usually holds its service on the Sunday prior to Anzac Day, but deemed 24 April too close to the public holiday, and the previous Sunday was Easter, meaning it was held during the week.

Members were still positive about the turnout as it attracted similar crowds to most other years with the only notable absence being schools, due to holidays.

Safety barriers and bollards were in place, allowing the event to be held at the reserve which was pleasing for RSL president John Meehan.

“There were all sorts of changes that might’ve had to take place but I’m just so glad that we could remember and pay our respects at the reserve,” Mr Meehan, a Vietnam Veteran, said.

“It’s sad that in a country like this when we’re remembering men and women that fought for this country and beautiful people when need this much security.

“I thought the event went well – the main thing is we are respecting the fallen and since departed servicemen and women.

Light refreshments and food, including Anzac biscuits, were served afterwards in the RSL.