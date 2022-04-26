Bail refused after alleged 180km/h pursuit

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An alleged suspended teen driver accused of reaching speeds of up to 180 km/h during a police pursuit in the South East has been refused bail.

James Arthur, 19, from Narre Warren, faced a bail hearing at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 21 April on charges including dangerous driving while pursued by police.

He was withdrawing from “drugs of addiction”, the court heard.

Victoria Police remand liaison officer Steve Goldman told the court that police spotted a grey Volkswagen Golf with no number plates in Maramba Drive, Narre Warren about 2.20am that day.

The previous night, it had been driven in fast convoy with a stolen Hyundai i30 and evading police in Hallam, Sen Const Goldman said.

The VW was pursued by Air Wing and ground units in Endeavour Hills, Doveton, Hallam, Clematis, Selby and Belgrave for about 30 minutes.

It reached high speeds up to 180 km/h in residential streets, police told the court.

The vehicle came to a halt on Stud Road, Dandenong North after police stop-sticks took out the passenger-side tyres on Wellington Road, Rowville.

Mr Arthur and a male passenger were arrested in a backyard of a nearby house, with the help of the Dog Squad and Critical Incident Response Team, the court heard.

Police allege they could identify Arthur from Air Wing footage due to his distinctive mullet and bandage on his right arm.

Mr Arthur told police that he’d bought the Golf. There was no evidence that it had been stolen, the court heard.

At the time, the young father was on bail over an alleged shop theft.

Sen Const Goldman said the Hyundai had been stolen in an aggravated burglary on 19 April.

It had since been allegedly involved in an attempted agg burg and attempted car thefts by a group of six males in Carrum on 19 April, as well as failing to stop on Monash Freeway, he said.

Magistrate Julie O’Donnell said there were “compelling reasons” for Mr Arthur’s bail such as his youthfulness, a favourable CISP bail assessment and family support.

But he was an unacceptable risk to public safety given his prior “high risk” offending and being already on bail at the time, Ms O’Donnell said.

She didn’t accept the defence argument that Mr Arthur was unlikely to face jail for the alleged driving. It posed a “grave risk” to others’ safety.

Bail conditions such as curfew, a ban on driving, reporting to police were also offered by defence lawyer Farah Banahali.

“I’m not satisfied that CISP (supervision) alone can mitigate that risk,” Ms O’Donnell said.

Mr Arthur was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 6 May. It was said to be his first time in adult custody.