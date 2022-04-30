The Social Knitwork

If you enjoy knitting and spending time with like minded people, join our Social Knitwork at Dandenong Library each Wednesday morning. Come along and make new friends while building on skills, sharing patterns, stories and good times.

Sessions held every Wednesday 10am-12.30pm. Location: Dandenong Library.

Hemmings Street Precinct Forums

The Hemmings Street Precinct ‘Empowering Communities Initiative’ will provide many touch points for community engagement over the next few years.

Location: level 2 Meeting Rooms, Dandenong Civic Centre. Time: Thursday 5 May 2022, 6:00pm -8:00pm.

The Think Tank – reptiles – Dandenong

Come see snakes, turtles, lizards and even a baby crocodile. Learn what they eat, how they live and what makes a reptile so different to us as well as what dangers they face in the wild. This session is highly interactive and will keep children captivated as they are given the opportunity to touch and hold the animals.

Target audience – 7-11 year olds. Location: Dandenong Library. Time: Saturday 7 May 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm.

Kala Vizha

Tamil Puththaandu Vizha 2022 and Kalai Vizha, is the celebration of Harvest Festival also known as Tamil New Year.

Sunday 8 May 2022, 5:00pm -8:30pm. Tickets via following link: https://drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/vtca2022

Friendship Cafe

Join us in this welcoming environment where all women can relax, make friends, share experiences, excursion, learn new skills and find pathways to connect to services and opportunity.

The Friendship Cafe will run sessions each Tuesday and Wednesday morning, during school term at the Springvale Neighbourhood House.

Paradise Lots

Paradise Lots is a community-driven performance project in which a group of young people transform a multi-storey carpark into a large-scale performance space. Over six weeks, Pony Cam has collaborated with a creative network of young artists, helping them to develop their own stories and challenging theatrical forms.

Location: Thomas Street Carpark. Date: Thursday 12 May 2022, Friday 13 May and Saturday 14 May 7:00pm -8:00pm. Tickets: https://drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/overview/paradiselots

First Nations Men’s Gathering – Southern Metropolitan Melbourne Region

First Nations Men’s Gathering for services and community to come together and explore and discuss what local services have to offer. Food will be provided.

Dardi Munwurro Dandenong Office – 44-46 McCrae Street, Dandenong, VIC 3175. Date: Wednesday , 4 May 202210:00 am – 4:00 pm. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/first-nations-mens-gathering-southern-metropolitan-melbourne-region-tickets-322914996447

Armada Dandenong Plaza Family Fun

An inclusive centre-wide Family Fun event is taking place on Saturday, 7 May 2022 from 11am to 2pm in celebration of both Eid al-Fitr (taking place on Monday, 2 May 2022) and Mother’s Day (Sunday, 8 May 2022)

The event is celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

The free activities to be held at Armada Dandenong Plaza’s Family Fun Day includes a wildlife display with shows at 11.30am & 1pm, kids Mother’s Day mug craft activity, Eid ready henna art station and entertainment & giveaways. For more information visit: www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au