Demon breaks through

By Lachlan Mitchell

Matt Wetering made his long-awaited debut for the Collingwood VFL side against Coburg on Saturday.

The Springvale forward made his impact felt as the Magpies had a 104-point win over the Lions at Piranha Park.

Wetering finished the day with 10 disposals and one goal in the comprehensive win.

The forward missed the first quarter of the season due to injury and was anxious heading into the clash.

“There was a lot of nervous energy heading into the game, because I have been injured for the first 12 weeks,” Wetering explained.

“I didn’t get to play a practice match and you just want to get out there and play.

“When you get out there and play for the first five minutes, you are running around there like a head-less chook.

“Once you get your head in the game and find your groove it all becomes normal again, you just want to get out there and play.”

Wetering has been prolific for the Demons – kicking 64 goals in a Covid-interrupted 2021 season.

The footy just flies around, so much faster in the VFL,” he explained.

“At a local level you can hum and ha and what angles you are going to run, and what position you’re going to move to next.

“At VFL if you think it’s already gone past you, it’s too late.

“But the teammates at Collingwood are unreal, they really help you. They tell you where to move and what to do.

“It’s just the pace of the game and the bigger bodies, everyone is bigger and taller than you.

“At local level you get different body types. Everyone is at the same level in VFL…it’s a lot harder to get marks and goals.”

USA import Mason Cox also featured in the forward-line alongside Wetering.

The big-man had 21 disposals alongside his three goals.

“He’s (Cox) a wealth of experience and cause he’s so big, he dominated the match,” Wetering said.

“Cox has played enough footy now to be an experienced campaigner, he’s been around the block with the AFL experience.

“You know what to do with him and where to put it, when you stand around him, you know he’s going to be the centre of attention.

“It’s such good experience to play with someone who has played at the highest level.”

Wetering hit the scoreboard three times kicking a behind and then having a set-shot to seal his first VFL goal.

“I had a set shot-the quarter before, which was an easier kick and I missed that to the right-hand side,” he said.

“The goal was probably 50 out and on an angle. I prefer kicking them from further out than from straight in front…I always have.

“As soon as I kicked it, the monkeys off your back. As a forward all I want to do is kick goals and kicking my first was almost like taking your first wicket, you can tick it off.”

The debutant will make his return to Robinson’s Reserve next week – as Collingwood has a VFL bye.