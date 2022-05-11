Early voting centres near you

By Jonty Ralphsmith

There are three early voting centres open in Greater Dandenong and surrounds as the early voting period started on Monday 9 May.

Locations nearby include Dandenong Stadium in Dandenong North, Moodemere Scout Hall, Noble Park and Nine Miles Street, Mulgrave.

Dandenong Stadium and the Scout Hall are open from 8am-8pm on every weekday until Thursday 19 May and on Saturday 14 May it is open from 9am-4pm. It is open from 8am-6pm on Friday 20 May and Saturday 21 May.

Nine Miles Street is open 8.30am-5.30pm on weekdays until Thursday 19 May and on Saturday 14 May it is open 9am-4pm. On Friday 19 May it is open from 8.30am-6pm.

All facilities are closed on Sunday 15 May.

People are encouraged to vote on Election day unless they:

• are outside the electorate where you are enrolled to vote

• are more than 8km from a polling place

• are travelling

• are unable to leave your workplace to vote

• are seriously ill, infirm, or due to give birth shortly (or caring for someone who is)

• are a patient in hospital and can’t vote at the hospital

• have religious beliefs that prevent you from attending a polling place

• are in prison serving a sentence of less than three years or otherwise detained

• are a silent elector

• have a reasonable fear for your safety.

AEC staff will be wearing masks and other protective equipment as required and will be regularly sanitising surfaces and pencils at all AEC early voting centres.

People who will be overseas during the federal election are being recommended to apply for a postal vote as early as possible.

Completed postal votes can be delivered in person or at Australian embassies and consulates. overseas listed on the AEC website.

The Federal Election will be held on Saturday 21 May.

Voting is compulsory for Australian citizens aged 18 years and older.