Plans to ease living costs

By Cam Lucadou-Wells and Eleanor Wilson

Cost of living pressures are mounting ahead of the 21 May federal election, says the head of a Dandenong-based charity.

Cornerstone chief executive Naomi Paterson says a rising number of up to 500 people were desperately seeking food parcels, fresh fruit and veg, clothes and other emergency relief.

About 70 were visiting the centre for hot meals.

“A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet.”

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, there has remained a “massive” demand for emergency aid, including from asylum-seeker families without income or welfare support.

But rising petrol prices – sometimes topping $2 a litre for unleaded – have added to the strain.

As a result, many clients were forced to stay home for a week because they couldn’t afford to fill the tank.

“Things would have to change significantly to make a major difference to the situation.

Federal candidates had differing proposals to cut the cost of living.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said Labor’s Economic Plan to deliver cheaper childcare, cheaper power bills and more secure, well-paid jobs would tackle the economic challenges “created on Scott Morrison’s watch”.

“After almost a decade of the Liberals, the costs of essentials are out of control, real wages are falling, and now interest rates are rising,” Mr Hill said.

“[Labor’s economic plan] will reinforce Labor’s Budget Strategy, which will make room for smart, targeted investments that expand the capacity of the economy and improve the quality of spending, ending Scott Morrison’s waste, rorts and corruption.“

Greens candidate Matthew Kirwan agreed cheaper social services were key in controlling skyrocketing living costs, but added harsher taxes for big corporations was another crucial element to lessening the financial stress.

“Right now, one in three big corporations pay no tax,” Mr Kirwan said.

“Billionaires like Gina Rinehart and Clive Palmer more than doubled their wealth during the pandemic.

“While they make huge profits, the rest of us are struggling to cope with the rising costs of living.”

Free dental, education and childcare along with increases to minimum wages and income support payments were also fundamental policies for the Greens.

“As people struggle to pay their mortgages and rental bills, they are hit with unaffordable education, health and childcare expenses,” Mr Kirwan said.

“We’ll provide the services everyone needs to live a better life. And we’ll tax billionaires and corporations to pay for it.”

Bruce candidate for the Liberal Democrats, Christine Skrobo argued lowering taxes was the answer to addressing the cost of living issues.

“We are proposing a $40,000 tax-free threshold and a flat-rate of 20 per cent above that, which will see Australians keep more of their hard earned money,” Ms Skrobo said.

She said the high inflation rate was a result of excessive government spending.

“The Liberal Democrats will bring back fiscal responsibility and prioritise repaying the national debt.”

Liberal candidate for Bruce James Moody was contacted for comment, but did not respond by deadline.

In response to high cost of living, the incumbent Liberal government has introduced multiple one-off payments for low and middle income earners, cut the fuel excise in half and increased childcare subsidies for second and subsequent children.