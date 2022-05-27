Dande South voters send message

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Incoming attorney-general and long time Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus suffered a significant drop in votes at the Dandenong South Primary School polling booth.

Mr Dreyfus received 17 per cent fewer votes in that area compared to the previous federal election – in 2019 – despite committing $750,000 funding towards if elected towards a … in Dandenong South.

The polling booth takes in the area where freedom protests took place during Covid-19. Liberal-aligned Greater Dandenong councillor Tim Dark speculated that residents’ treatment during the period was a reason why the Labor MP suffered a downturn.

“It shows that across the board that areas that are safe Labor can no longer take their electorate for granted,” he said.

“Albanians in that area were labelled white supremacists which isn’t the case and I think their vote reflected that

I know everyone says Daniel Andrews is popular but I think their vote sends a message of resentment against him.

“It goes to show you can’t buy your votes.”

Labor-aligned mayor Jim Memeti was campaigning there on the day of the election said there was a clear reason for the drop and was unconcerned by the drop.

Maybe a very small minority went against him I think the election was a good outcome for Mark. There was hardly any (0.66 per cent) swing against him at Dandenong Basketball Stadium, and most Albanian people I know voted early so they had more time to speak to people about how to fill in the form and the only place to vote early was at Dandenong Stadium.”

Cr Memeti also highlighted that the Dandneong South Primary School booth is small so a downturn of 17 per cent represents only a small number of votes in the grander scheme. Mr Dreyfus received 408 fewer votes in 2022 compared to 2019.

“Mark’s been a very strong MP representing that area of Dandenong South and he’s always been available at community events and supporting clubs or in general at any other inquiries made where he could be of assistance so he’s definitely helped many people during his years of representation.”

Much of Dreyfus’ lost votes went to freedom parties including Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (4.21 per cent increase), Liberal Democrats (4.31 per cent increase) and United Australia Party (12.20 per cent increase).

The Labor MP still comfortably held his seat ..with 41 per cent of the primary vote and 57 per cent on the two-candidate preferred.

“I am proud to have been elected to represent the people of Isaacs for the 6th time, and to have increased my majority across the electorate for the 3rd consecutive election.

“I know around half of the electorate voted via postal ballots or at pre-poll booths in other locations this election. That said, I received 69% of the 2 party preferred votes cast in Dandenong South on the day, well in excess of my support across the rest of the electorate.”