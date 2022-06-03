Cara still missing

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong North woman Cara Morrissey is still missing.

The 30-year-old was located on the afternoon of Wednesday 1 June after not being seen since Tuesday morning and went missing again the early hours of Thursday morning – from Royal Melbourne Hospital.

She left the hospital in a “beigey coloured cashmere cardigan,” ballet-type shoes and a pair of jeans and does not have any other belongings or clothing with her meaning she cannot access help from agencies.

Mother, Rhonda said there had been no confirmed sightings of Rhonda in a post to her Facebook page on Friday.

“I can tell you that Cara will smile even though her heart is breaking, even though she is in terrible pain everyday,” the post said.

“That is the person she is.”

There is no clear indication on where the 30-year-old might be after she went missing, however Rhonda said she has friends in Ballarat and Geelong so may be headed towards the Western Districts.

Friday’s Facebook post also thanked people looking for Cara.

“There are literally hundreds of friends and friends of friends out looking for Cara each day. they have spent full days and nights scouring countryside, looking in all sorts of dark and dank spots.”

After Cara was initially found, Rhonda broke the news via a post to her Facebook page that her daughter had gone missing again.

“Due to a misunderstanding, Cara left hospital early and is still very unwell due to her period of time exposed to the elements,” Rhonda said in a post on her Facebook page.

“She is quite frail and we have real fears for her wellbeing.

She is a bit disoriented…who wouldn’t be after not sleeping for three days?”

The post implored the public to continue looking with “zest”.

While doctors and hospital staff gave her the all-clear to go home after she had been there for about six hours and was treated in the Emergency Department, her Mum sensed something was off.

“I didn’t think she was right. I saw her at Kensington when she got the ambulance and she didn’t seem herself. She seemed overwhelmed by the people around her because quite a few of her friends got down there and she didn’t seem to recognise them very well so I think she was a bit out of it,” she said.

Cara first went missing with her dog on the morning of 31 May, prompting a widescale search into the night.

Police members and SES volunteers searched until yesterday afternoon for Cara and her dog and friends were scouring the Tirhatuan Park area the previous night. There was great concern as she does not own a jacket so had little warmth from the chilly temperatures sweeping the city.

Cara’s white Maltese-poodle cross, Holly, who has since been located and is back with the family.

It is common for Ms Morrissey to walk the Tirhatuan Park area with her friends usually walk in the Tirhatuan Park area, police say.

She was subsequently found to have been captured on CCTV at Kensington Station and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Cara has previously suffered memory loss and post-traumatic stress disorder, but does not see any specialists for previous diagnoses nor is she on medication.

Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that enquiries were being made to locate Cara.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dandenong police station on 9767 7444.