CGD customer service cut

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

City of Greater Dandenong’s customer service centre at Parkmore shopping Centre is set to close on Saturday mornings.

It will be open for its last Saturday on 4 June.

Acting chief executive Paul Kearsley said patronage had dropped “significantly” to an average of 12 on Saturdays.

This is down from between 80-120 in 2019, and about 40 in the Covid-affected 2021.

“Since the onset of the pandemic lockdowns, and the temporary closure of all customer service centres during this time, more people have started transacting with Council online,” Mr Kearsley said.

The council’s three customer service centres, including Dandenong and Springvale, are open in-person, online and by telephone during the week.

“Payments can also be made at any Australia Post outlet, including Parkmore Shopping Centre on a Saturday morning,” Mr Kearsley said.