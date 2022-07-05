Big wins the theme of Division 4

By Tyler Lewis

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

DIVISION 3

Narre South Saints has kept its finals aspirations alive with a commanding win over Murrumbeena.

The two sides were inseparable after three quarters, with just two points and five points between the two sides at the end of the first and second intervals.

But with their season on the line, the Saints finished with plenty of run left in the legs, kicking away to a 12.4 (76) to 4.13 (37) victory.

Goal-kicking maestro Steven Sigeti kicked two, as did Mandrez Manu in the visitors inspiring win.

While still in sixth position, the win poises the Saints just one win behind Carrum Patterson Lakes in fourth position, with Endeavour Hills in between.

However, that aforementioned Endeavour Hills outfit won’t give up its position in the finals race lightly.

The Hills also recorded an astounding win, thumping South Yarra 22.14 (146) to 9.10 (64) on the road.

Ryan Imeson pieced together his best performance for the season, kicking four majors and being named among the best players on the ground.

Daniel Soar, Jacob Grant and Daniel Cann were also named in the visitors best.

With the worst percentage of any side in the top six, the Hills will be looking to hand out a thrashing to seventh-placed Clayton this weekend.

In the other two matches, Ashwood defeated Carrum Patterson Lakes 13.8 (86) to 11.9 (75) and Black Rock claimed victory over Clayton 11.15 (81) to 9.8 (62).

LADDER

Black Rock 40, Murrumbeena 32, Ashwood 30, Carrum Patterson Lakes 28, Endeavour Hills 26, Narre South Saints 24, Clayton 8, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE

Endeavour Hills v Clayton, South Yarra v Narre South Saints, Black Rock v Ashwood, Murrumbeena v Carrum Patterson Lakes.

DIVISION 4

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest round of footy in the Southern Division 4 competition.

In fact, with a pair of triple-figure demolitions, the average winning margin across the five matches was a whopping 79 points.

Dandenong was one of those sides handing out a shellacking, belting the hapless Cerberus 25.17 (167) to 3.1 (19).

It’s hard to pick out which half was more impressive from the Redlegs, who kicked 11 goals to two in the opening half, before backing it up with 14 goals to one in the second.

Brock Jenkins filled his boots with eight majors, while Adam Boag kicked five.

Doveton Eagles, meanwhile, joined Cerberus in having a dark day Saturday.

The Eagles also suffered a 146-point thrashing to the hands of Lyndale, 28.16 (184) to 6.2 (38).

Ahmed Kandakji had a day out for the home side, converting 10 majors, while Joshua Johns was named best afield for the Eagles.

In one of the closest matches of the round, Hallam ran out of legs against Lyndhurst in what loomed as a nail-biting finish.

With the two sides locked in at 70 apiece at the final break, the Lightning came out with a point to prove, kicking 6.4 to 0.4 in the fourth term to runaway 16.14 (110) to 11.4 (74) winners.

The disappointing finish for the Hawks sends them further adrift of the Lightning in second place.

In other two matches across the competition: Frankston Dolphins continued on its merry-way, defeating South Mornington 13.9 (87) to 5.6 (36) and Moorabbin withheld Hampton 16.15 (111) to 15.7 (97).

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 48, Lyndhurst 44, Hallam 32, South Mornington 32, Dandenong 24, Lyndale 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 20, Hampton 12, Doveton Eagles 4, Cerberus 4.

FIXTURE

South Mornington v Dandenong, Lyndhurst v Frankston Dolphins, Cerberus v Lyndale, Doveton Eagles v Hampton, Moorabbin Kangaroos v Hallam.