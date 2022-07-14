VCAT rejects 3-storey units

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The state’s planning tribunal has refused a four-townhouse development at 76 St Johns Avenue, Springvale.

The proponent Nam Xuan Hong appealed to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for a permit for three triple-storey units and a double-storey dwelling on the 616-square metre block.

The site currently hosts a single-storey house and an outbuilding.

On 12 July, VCAT member Michael Deidun noted that a permit for four double-storey dwellings had already been granted when the site was within the Residential Growth Zone.

The amended permit was presented after the site was rezoned into the less intense General Residential Zone 3.

City of Greater Dandenong, which had refused the applicant’s permit bid, argued the project would “dominate the streetscape”.

Mr Deidun agreed that it would “contrast strongly” with the area’s emerging neighbourhood character.

He was not persuaded by the proponent’s argument that the design fit with the area’s incremental change zone and “preferred neighbourhood character”.

Mr Deidun noted the “sheer” three storey front façade with a “strong gable form” top floor was out of step with nearby three-storey dwellings.

The “extremely limited” landscaping opportunities, and narrow gaps between the buildings and neighbours’ fences also didn’t fit with the surrounding area.

The upscaled permit application provided no additional housing so there was “little planning benefit” to weigh against the identified “disbenefits”, Mr Deidun stated.