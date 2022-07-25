Ten arrested after police pursuit

Ten males have been arrested in Hallam after a police pursuit of an allegedly stolen car across Melbourne.

The Volkswagen Tiguan, which was travelling in convoy with an allegedly stolen BMW sedan, was spotted by police on Punt Road, Richmond about 12.45am.

The cars split up in Pascoe Vale South about 1am.

With the help of the Air Wing, police followed the VW through the city and South East suburbs at speeds more than 170 km/h.

About 1.40am, the car stopped in White Street, Parkdale and a passenger fled the car.

The vehicle was dumped at Kidds Road, Doveton just after 2am.

The occupants ran through parkland and were picked up by a Honda sedan on James Cook Drive, Endeavour Hills.

The sedan was followed to a house at Princes Highway, Hallam where the males were arrested.

The group are said to be assisting police with their enquiries.