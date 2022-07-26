$1m to relocate Dandenong headspace

Youth mental health centres in the South East are set for a $1.12 million funding injection from the Federal Government.

The headspace centre in Narre Warren received $124,574 towards its refurbishment, the Government announced.

Meanwhile, headspace Dandenong was given $1 million to relocate to a “more suitable, accessible” location.

The funds were among $17 million to improve buildings and equipment at 38 headspace centres. A further $27 million was provided to reduce wait times at 31 headspace centres.

Health Minister Mark Butler emphasised the significance of the funding.

“This funding is welcome news for teenagers and young adults aged 12 to 25 years, and their families and communities,” he said.

“Sadly, the need for youth mental health services has risen in recent years, and Covid-19 added considerably to this as young people had their lives and plans disrupted.”

Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Emma McBride said demand for mental health support has surged during the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is often described as a shadow pandemic, with many young people experiencing mental ill-health for the first time.

“In Australia, half of all adult mental health challenges emerge before the age of 14 so it’s vital to give young people the support they need.

“These grants will make a difference to thousands of young Australians by giving them better access to a trusted support service like headspace.”