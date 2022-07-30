Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Photography competition

Every year Greater Dandenong City Council produces a Community Calendar for residents which features photos taken in our municipality. Residents can submit photos taken in their local community to win cash prizes and feature in the 2023 calendar. All photos chosen to appear in the calendar will also feature in an exhibition at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre later this year. Photos can be of architecture, outdoor space or something different that captures your imagination.

Prizes are $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Submissions close on Friday 16 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photography-competition

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am–4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au

Winter warmers: neurographic art workshop

This winter take a deep exhale, make a cup of tea and lose yourself in an abstract art piece using chalk pastels facilitated by Artist and Educator Yaz Gaté. This relaxing abstract technique (neurographic art) was coined by Russian psychologist Pavel Piskarev in 2014. Workshop suitable for all artistic abilities.

Tuesday 9 August 2022, 7:00pm -8:30pm, online via zoom.

Upending Expectations: Contemporary Glass – Exhibition

Launching in Victoria exclusive to Dandenong, Upending Expectations: Contemporary Glass celebrates a diverse range of artists whose experimental, innovative and at times cross-disciplinary practice, utilises glass and its properties of light, transparency and reflection.

The exhibition features Australian artists Gabriella Bisetto, Cobi Cockburn, Nadege Desgenetez, Mel Douglas, Rose-Mary Faulkner, Nicholas Folland, Kirstie Rea, Harriet Schwarzrock and Brendan Van Hek along with international artist Annie Cattrell (UK).

Exhibition dates: Tuesday 28 June – Friday 5 August, 12pm-4pm. Location: Walker Street Gallery

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club will meet on Tuesday, 2 August, for dinner at the RSL, 44-50 Clow Street, at 7 pm.

Guest speaker is from Dandenong Council and will speak about Waste Management. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the Club supports the SMITH Family’s

Learning for Life Program.

New members and guests are always welcome. Call Brigitte on 0491 626 527.

Miniature Crystal Sculpture Workshop

Join Melbourne artist Emme Orbach and learn how to create unique miniature crystal sculptures using recycled materials from Greater Dandenong’s industrial area. Orbach will teach you how to hand-build small-scale sculptures using recycled metal, wire, wood, and plastic. Take home your own science crystal kit with special instructions on how to grow crystal geodes for your newly built sculptural creation.

Thursday 25 August 2022, 10:00am -12:00pm, Walker Street Gallery.

Captured Exhibition

In the exhibition Captured, three contemporary artists: Steven Cybulka, Emme Orbach and Noah Spivak will explore the materiality of industry. As artists, they are all process driven and allow their respective mediums to determine the outcome of their works. Prompting a series of possible questions for the audience to consider and playing with time to be Captured now.

Exhibition Dates Tuesday 16 August – Thursday 29 September

Walker Street Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, 12pm-4pm.