Five teens charged after 200km/h freeway dash

Five teens from the South East have been arrested after police followed a stolen Audi at up to 200 km/h on the Monash Freeway.

The Audi was spotted by police in Hallam about 12.20am on Thursday 11 August.

It was driven down the freeway at high speeds while monitored by the Air Wing, police say.

The car was allegedly seen driving through 40km/h roadworks at more than double the speed limit.

Police followed until the Audi pulled up outside a premises at Lansell Road, Toorak.

Three of the boys allegedly broke into the house, while two stayed in the car.

Southern Metro Crime Team detectives arrested the five youths – including two who fled from the home and were captured with the help of the Dog Squad.

A 16-year-old from Cranbourne North, two 15-year-olds from Hallam, a 13-year-old from Narre Warren and a 13-year-old from Hallam are expected to be charged with aggravated burglary, home invasion and other offences.

They will appear before a children’s court, police say.