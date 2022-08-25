Increased train times if Greens elected

Victorian commuters could experience a major boost in metropolitan train and tram services under a plan released by the Greens in the lead up to the November state election.

Trains would run every ten minutes or even less across the majority of the network from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week, and most would run every ten minutes in the early morning and evening.

Trams would run at peak-hour frequency all day from 7am to 7pm, and every ten minutes during off-peak times on every line except the Cranbourne, Williamstown and Upfield lines.

The plan has been independently costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office and would require $821.5 million over the forward estimates.

Currently commuters can wait up to 20 minutes for a train or tram across Melbourne.

Victorian Greens transport spokesperson Sam Hibbins said that was not acceptable.

“A massive increase in public transport services will make it easier for people to switch to cheaper and climate-friendly transport,” he said.

“More trains and trams will cut climate-damaging transport emissions and make it easier and cheaper to get around our city.”

The massive public transport boost is part of the Victorian Greens’ push to support people to make the switch to climate-friendly transport.

With transport being Victoria’s biggest growing source of carbon emissions, increasing the frequency of trains and trams will help reduce emissions from petrol-guzzling cars and make it easier to get around.

The Greens will also fast-track the planning of new tunnels and tracks needed to increase peak-hour services across greater Melbourne and regional Victoria.

The massive boost to train and tram services is in addition to the Greens’ recently announced plan for solar-powered, high frequency bus networks across Melbourne and regional cities.