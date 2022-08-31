Bakhtar hosting upcoming employment pathways session

An Afghan community organisation is helping people find work via employment pathways sessions.

An Afghani organisation based in Dandenong has placed 100 jobseekers into employment.

Bakhtar Community Organisation has updated the community’s awareness about employment pathways, with online information sessions playing a major role.

The fourth episode of the employment pathways session will be streamed on Thursday 1 September at 6pm live on Bakhtar Facebook and YouTube channel.

Career development team leader Steven Roberts will be a special guest.

The session will be in Dari/Farsi and English languages and will be LIVE Streaming from Bakhtar Facebook.

It will also be aired on Sunday the 4th September at 12:30PM from Channel 31.