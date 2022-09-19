House sale opens hub options

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The proposed Dandenong Community Hub may expand due to the purchase of a house next to the site.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the council now had options after buying the adjoining private house at 2 Stuart Street for $1 million-plus.

The hub’s footprint at the corner of Stuart and Clow streets and Sleeth Avenue had been constrained by the house and a council-owned off-street car park to the north.

“This gives us more room as we plan for the community hub. We don’t have to build around (the adjoining house).”

In 2021, the council released a double-storey hub proposal, which was roundly criticised by Dandenong Community Association.

On 19 September, councillors will consider the costings for a more sprawling, single-storey hub.

A $400,000 detailed design would be released during the 2022-’23 financial year, Cr Memeti said.

Works would start in 2023-’24.

The council currently owns all the land on Stuart Street, which includes parkland and car parks for Dandenong Market and a council-owned office building.

An elated Dandenong Community Association member Silvia Mastrogiavanni said the purchase allowed “plenty of space for a large single storey hub for the current and future population of Dandenong”.

“The car park can be moved north towards the corner of Stuart and King streets, which would allow space for both children’s services and general community facilities on one floor”.

“The previous idea of children’s services on the top floor made no sense.

“Residents told me they wouldn’t take their children to a facility that had children playing on balconies.

“Older people don’t want to be on a top floor either, away from any community lounge or café or public playground where their grandchildren could be playing.”

Ms Mastrogiavanni said research showed a single-storey community facility with children’s services was the best outcome.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and children want communities that are strong, supportive and fair.”

Resident and former councillor Geraldine Gonsalvez said the plan for a community hub had been “juggled with for far too long”.

“Over two decades it has sat rotting on planning back-burners and has been switched on and off for far too long.”

In the meantime, Springvale and Keysborough South community hubs were built or on their way.

“It is Dandenong’s time now.”