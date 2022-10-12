Heavy rainfall prompts safety alert

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have put Southern Victoria on initial flood watch ahead of a cold front and low-pressure system with widespread heavy rainfall expected on Thursday 13 October.

Melbourne is expected to receive 45-60 millimetres on Thursday, with much of the precipitation expected to hit later in the day or at night.

Higher rainfall totals above 80 mm are possible on and north of the Victorian central ranges, according to the BOM.

Severe Weather Warnings for heavy rain leading to localised flash flooding will be issued for parts of both Victoria and Tasmania.

The additional rainfall this week will further exacerbate the flooding situation across southern NSW and Victoria, with the prime focus shifting to Victoria, northern Tasmania and southern New South Wales, with many moderate to major flood warnings possible depending on exactly where the heaviest falls occur.

Victorian State Emergency Service Chief Operations Officer Tim Wiebusch reminded communities on Tuesday to plan travel accordingly, and advises to avoid travelling on Thursday if possible.

“Large areas of flash flooding is expected on Thursday and then the possibility of major riverine flooding in multiple catchments,” Mr Wiebusch said.

“Please do not attempt to drive through flood water.”

“It’s important to understand your flood risk. Find local flood guides for your area on the VICSES website.”

Residents and communities living on or near any rivers, creeks and streams or in low lying areas are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.

Victorian are encouraged to use emergency.vic.gov.au or the VicEmergency app to stay up to date with official sources of information.

The VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226 while the SES can be reached on 132 500.