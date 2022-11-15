No end-date for Lyndhurst dump

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Lyndhurst’s toxic waste dump and Dandenong South’s heavy industrial zone are here to stay, according to the State Government.

Greater Dandenong Council is lobbying for the phase-out of both, out of concern for the health of nearby residents.

Leading up to the State Election, Star Journal surveyed candidates on their views.

Dandenong Labor MP Gabrielle Williams said the State Government had put in “strong safeguards” for operating the Lyndhurst landfill.

“While backing the Environment Protection Authority with $180 million to enforce these tough regulations and requirements, (we are) keeping nearby housing estates safe.

“We’ll keep working with the community to ensure local residents are at the forefront of everything we do.

“We’re also putting a massive effort into reducing waste and that will see the demand for landfill reduced.”

The State Government “currently has no plans” to change the industrial zoning at Dandenong South, Ms Williams said.

The precinct includes Dandenong’s manufacturing hub, which comprises almost 1400 businesses and more than 21,000 jobs.

The precinct also provides significant flow-on benefits for other businesses, according to the Government.

Greens candidate Matthew Kirwan said as a former Greater Dandenong councillor, he’d advocated for the Lyndhurst landfill’s closure.

“And my position hasn’t changed.

“For the health and welfare of nearby residents the Lyndhurst toxic waste dump should close.”

Regarding Dandenong South, Mr Kirwan said residents were “too close to a zone that has toxic industries”.

“Our area shouldn’t be a dumping ground for industries because it is a safe seat.”

Liberal Dandenong candidate Karen Broadley was silent on both the landfill and industrial 2 zone.

Dandenong state election candidates for Animal Justice Party, Family First Victoria, Liberal Democrats and Freedom Party of Victoria did not respond to the survey before print deadline.

City of Greater Dandenong has stated its opposition to Lyndhurst toxic landfill for 25 years.

Despite being a “significant concern to the community of the City of Greater Dandenong”, the State Government has extended the landfill’s closure date beyond 2020.

The council is also lobbying for no new toxic industries in the Dandenong South precinct.

Recent mayor and Dandenong Ward Cr Jim Memeti says air pollution was a “real concern” for 35,000 residents in Dandenong South and Keysborough South.

“There must be a plan out of this. We’re just looking for a vision for Lyndhurst (landfill) to be closed down and for the industry 2 zone to be moved further from properties.

“We can still smell different odours at different times of the day and week (from Dandenong South). It’s more than one source.

“There’s real concerns by our residents that breathe the air every day, and I’m one of them.”

